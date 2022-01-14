NBT Bank launches new iSelect account

NBT Bank is now offering the NBT iSelect Account, certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022).

“As a community bank focused on supporting the financial health of current and future customers, we’re proud to offer this new NBT iSelect account for those in need of accessible and affordable ways to conduct banking,” said President & CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Our NBT iSelect account offers a trusted, transparent banking solution with numerous no-fee banking benefits to help customers control their finances quickly and easily, without worrying over low monthly balances or unexpected service charges.”

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to NBT Bank‘s NBT iSelect Account,” said Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund President and CEO Jonathan Mintz. “The NBT iSelect account offers residents throughout the Northeast who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable and truly useful mainstream banking product—this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. NBT Bank‘s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”

In addition to no monthly charges for maintenance, inactivity or dormancy, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirement, the NBT iSelect account is an ideal choice for those who have no banking history or are struggling to maintain a checking account. NBT iSelect account holders will also have access to an NBT Bank debit card and digital banking services.

For more information, visit nbtbank.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related