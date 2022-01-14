USDA offering webinar on Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in New York state will present a webinar on the Dairy Margin Coverage program, and Supplemental DMC program at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

DMC is a voluntary program that provides dairy operations with risk management coverage that will pay producers when the difference (the margin) between the national price of milk and the average cost of feed falls below a certain level selected by the program participants.

Supplemental DMC will provide $580 million to better help small- and mid-sized dairy operations that have increased production over the years but were not able to enroll the additional production. Now, they will be able to retroactively receive payments for that supplemental production.

Additionally, FSA updated how feed costs are calculated, which will make the program more reflective of actual dairy producer expenses. Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds based upon a formula using 2019 actual milk marketings, which will result in additional payments.

Producers will be required to provide FSA with their 2019 Milk Marketing Statement. FSA will accept applications for both DMC and Supplemental DMC until Feb. 18.

New York FSA will present a webinar on these programs and how to sign-up. The webinar is free, but pre-registration HERE is required. The webinar will be recorded, and a link will be sent to all who register.

If you need an accommodation to participate in this webinar, contact Lynnette Wright at 315.477.6309 or lynnette.wright@usda.gov by Jan. 26. Federal Relay Service at 800.877.8339.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related