Mid-Winter Chess Classic Feb. 19

The Town of Sullivan Chess Club will host its 16 annual Mid-Winter Chess Classic at 9 a.m., Feb. 19, 2022. The event will be held at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, 7010 Lakeport Road, Chittenango. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and is $20 per person.

CDC-recommended protocols will be observed; masks are required and pieces will be sanitized between rounds.

This is a five-round Swiss tournament; each game is 30-minute time control, and trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers. Bring your chess set and a clock. (Extra clocks and sets will be provided as needed.)

For more information, call John at 315.687.3356 or email SullivanChess@gmail.com.

The Town of Sullivan Chess Club meets Monday nights at 6 p.m. at the Town of Sullivan Parks & Recreation Building, 707 Legion Drive, Chittenango.

New members are always welcome.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related