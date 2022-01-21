Show local healthcare workers your appreciation

As part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, AmeriCorps Senior volunteers with the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. will distribute thank you postcards to libraries within the county.

You can pick up one or more at the library, decorate it and write a little note, or you can create your own thank-you note and drop the postcards or the notes at the library by Friday, Jan. 28.

Volunteers will gather the notes and cards for distribution to area hospitals.

Cards and notes can be picked up/dropped off at:

Canastota Public Library

Cazenovia Public Library

DeRuyter Free Library

Earlville Free Library

Hamilton Public Library

Morrisville Public Library

New Woodstock Free Library

Oneida Public Library

Sullivan Free Library Bridgeport Branch

Sullivan Free Library Chittenango Branch

Madison Count Office for the Aging, Inc. (Canastota)

For more information on this and other RSVP programs, call 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or email RSVP@ofamadco.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related