Show local healthcare workers your appreciation

As part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, AmeriCorps Senior volunteers with the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. will distribute thank you postcards to libraries within the county.
You can pick up one or more at the library, decorate it and write a little note, or you can create your own thank-you note and drop the postcards or the notes at the library by Friday, Jan. 28.
Volunteers will gather the notes and cards for distribution to area hospitals.
Cards and notes can be picked up/dropped off at:
- Canastota Public Library
- Cazenovia Public Library
- DeRuyter Free Library
- Earlville Free Library
- Hamilton Public Library
- Morrisville Public Library
- New Woodstock Free Library
- Oneida Public Library
- Sullivan Free Library Bridgeport Branch
- Sullivan Free Library Chittenango Branch
- Madison Count Office for the Aging, Inc. (Canastota)
For more information on this and other RSVP programs, call 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or email RSVP@ofamadco.org.