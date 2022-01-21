SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van to visit Madison Central School Feb. 4

SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van will visit Madison Central School at 7303 Route 20 in Madison from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The screenings will be available between noon and 5 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315.464.2582. Appointments may also be requested upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/.

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years or older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The van, funded by a state Department of Health grant, is part of the state’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, which is aimed at getting rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van spans 45-feet and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam and dressing room and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

