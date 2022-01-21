Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van to visit Madison Central School Feb. 4

Bymartha

Jan 21, 2022

SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van will visit Madison Central School at 7303 Route 20 in Madison from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The screenings will be available between noon and 5 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315.464.2582. Appointments may also be requested upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/.

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years or older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The van, funded by a state Department of Health grant, is part of the state’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, which is aimed at getting rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van spans 45-feet and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam and dressing room and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Show local healthcare workers your appreciation

Jan 21, 2022 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Mid-Winter Chess Classic Feb. 19

Jan 18, 2022 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Pets Top Story

Ag Department confirms case of rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Jan 18, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van to visit Madison Central School Feb. 4

Jan 21, 2022
Local Top Story

Show local healthcare workers your appreciation

Jan 21, 2022
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Mid-Winter Chess Classic Feb. 19

Jan 18, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Pets Top Story

Ag Department confirms case of rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Jan 18, 2022