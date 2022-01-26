Madison County announces COVID-19 home test kit distribution

Madison County has received a shipment of home test kits from New York state and plans to distribute the kits to Madison County residents beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The drive-thru distribution will be held in the parking lot of the Madison County Offices in Wampsville and will run until supplies are exhausted.

There is a very limited supply. For that reason, each car will be limited to two test kits, and you must be a Madison County resident.

Those attending the drive-thru should enter the parking lot from North Court Street in Wampsville and exit on Elm Street. It is important for residents to remember to remain in your vehicle and wear a face covering. Madison County staff involved in the distribution process will be wearing face coverings, as well.

If you test positive with COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who has tested positive, Madison County Department of Health has forms at madisoncounty.ny.gov for you to self-report.

A few weeks ago, Madison County received a limited supply of at-home test kits that were distributed to our village and town offices. Distribution of this second shipment is also going to our local day cares and pre-schools, since children under 5 are some of our most vulnerable population, since they cannot be vaccinated.

COVID-19 test locations may be found at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2589/Find-COVID-19-Testing.

For more information about COVID-19, testing sites or vaccination clinics, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov.

