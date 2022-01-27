Brookfield man convicted in connection with sexual assault on minor

A jury convicted Christopher J. Kane of Brookfield Jan. 20, 2022, on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, forcible touching, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges were made in connection with the reported 2016 and 2017 sexual assaults on a child. Both incidents occurred on camping trips where Kane took a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old girl to the Charles E. Baker State Forrest. Kane gave the children alcohol and marijuana and sexually assaulted one of the girls as the other girl slept nearby.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Kane faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 25 years, a fine of up to $5,000 and a period of supervised release of at least 10 years and up to 25 years.

The sentence imposed is based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the state sentencing guidelines and other factors.

Based on his convictions, Kane must register as a sex offender. A hearing will be held upon Kane’s release to determine his sex offender level and the duration for which he must register.

This case was investigated by Deputy Stephen Markle of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jane Raven.

