BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov. 15, 2021
- Keitha A. Cesario, 28, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 16, 2021
- Tina M. Ryan, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator.
- Aaron M. Smith, 29, of Blossvale, was arrested on two separate warrants. The first was an arrest warrant for petit larceny. The second was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert D. Varney, 34, of Selkirk, was arrested for harassment second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brittany L. Clark, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for assault third-degree and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree.
Nov. 17, 2021
- Michelle M. Lamb, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, inadequate tail lamps and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Matthew S. Payne, 52, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, menacing second-degree and harassment second-degree.
Nov. 18, 2021
- Khalil T. Miller, 25, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Gregory K. Williams, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Michael J. Strange, 56, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for stalking fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Andre-Pierre Cadrette, 24, of Rome, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for petit larceny and the other was for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 19, 2021
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 20, 2021
- Richard L. Wooden, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for assault third-degree, criminal mischief fourth-degree and forcible touching. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 22, 2021
- Janice M. Hudson, 66, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of littering.
- Matthew M. Montalto, 50, of Ilion, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 23, 2021
- Jonathan E. Granger, 47, of Williamstown, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
Nov. 24, 2021
- Renee G. Clark, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 25, 2021
- Margaret M. Mason, 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for three counts of a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
Nov. 27, 2021
- Joseph D. Ace, 20, of Liverpool, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Charles O. Miner II, 29, of Sherrill, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Tanner J. Eddy, 20, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
Nov. 28, 2021
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
Nov. 29, 2021
- Mary L. Mohorter, 68, of Melbourne FL, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Nov. 30, 2021
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.
He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 1, 2021
- Amber J. Ross, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law violations of three counts of unlicensed dog and four counts of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass.
- Vito J. Ceraulo, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Katrina D. Allen, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Gary L. Starks Jr., 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Jordan M. Glouse, 25, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Robert A. Harp, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
Dec. 2, 2021
- Melissa S. Whipple, 37, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for criminal trespass second-degree and criminal possession of cannabis third-degree:more than 16 oz.
- Cecil J. Palmer, 30, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for criminal contempt second-degree and criminal trespass second-degree.
- Clayton J. Martin, 40, of Taberg, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and held on $100.00 bail.
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
- Matthew S. Payne, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dec. 3, 2021
- Shaun W. Kindrew, 59, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Je’Darius T. Revills, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
Dec. 4, 2021
- Robert A. Harp, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
- Steven R. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Samantha I. Meade, 36, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 5, 2021
- Jason M. Hass, 35, of Saranac Lake, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Samantha L. Donovan, 29, of Bouckville, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Heidi S. Fox, 35, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for no plate lamp and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Nicole R. Camp, 47, of Bouckville, was arrested on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree:3 + open suspensions on 3+ dates, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unsafe lane change and unlicensed operator. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 6, 2021
- Steven M. Wood, 34, of Mattydale, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia: scales. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
Dec. 7, 2021
- Wayne P. Schmidtka, 53, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree(felon in possession of a firearm). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100.00 bail.
Dec. 8, 2021
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Clinton M. Foster, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief fourth-degree and aggravated harassment second-degree: physical injury to family. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 9, 2021
- Christopher M. Barcomb, 35, of Oneida, was issued two separate criminal summons’. One was for harassment second-degree(alarm or annoy) and harassment second-degree(physical contact). The other was for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree.
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Irene A. Hughes, 60, of Cleveland, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Robert S. Hughes, 56, of Cleveland, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 10, 2021
- Curtis J. Wilson Jr., 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct:violent behavior/fighting.
Dec. 11, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
Dec. 12, 2021
- Jacob J. Wimmer, 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, no stop lamp and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates).
Dec. 13, 2021
- Chad F. Relyea, 43, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt:driver and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Alexander L. Ortman, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for resisting arrest.
- Joseph J. Lubeck, 51, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for DWAI drugs third-degree.
- Joshua Bruno, 23, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary second-degree, criminal mischief fourth-degree and five counts of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 14, 2021
Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny.
- He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment on all charges.
Dec. 15, 2021
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James E. Nystrom, 43, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
Dec. 16, 2021
- Ian R. Hamilton, 22, of Federal Way WA, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree and harassment second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court where he reached a plea deal and was sentenced.
Dec. 17, 2021
- Scott P. Farley 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 18, 2021
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Antonio J. Gualandi, 33, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 20, 2021
- Candy S. Hopkins, 40, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree (D felony) and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Barbara A. Schultheis, 51, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 22, 2021
- Robert H. Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
Dec. 23, 2021
- Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal impersonation second-degree. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Conor G. Mahoney, 22, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Donald N. Parkhurst, 60, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator third-degree and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Christopher M. Barcomb, 36, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Deni Sisic, 24, of Marcy, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operator third-degree.
Dec. 24, 2022
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 25, 2021
- Scott A. Pickard Jr., 38, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree and criminal tampering third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 26, 2021
- Troy P. Henry, 28, of Vernon, was arrested for aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christopher M. Barcomb, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of criminal contempt first-degree and criminal trespass third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kyle R. Young, 37, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, unlicensed operator, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper plates.
Dec. 27, 2021
- Frederick L. Goodsill, 25, of Gloversville, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jonathan P. Byrnes, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of menacing second-degree.
- Russell J. Vanslyke, 52, of Oneida Castle, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Jessica D. Davies, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 28, 2021
- Conor G. Mahoney, 22, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. He was also arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree (E felony), two counts of criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree, burglary second-degree, possession of burglar tools and grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- John L. Chesebro II, 39, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 29, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass.
- Steven B. Durbin, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny and trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 30, 2021
- Jerry A. Mansir, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for promoting prison contraband second-degree. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon third-degree: previous conviction, menacing second-degree: weapon. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brandy M. Howlett, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and an equipment violation.
Jan. 1, 2022
- Tracey L. Cieslak, 42, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign, unlicensed operator, aggravated DWI: BAC of .18% or more, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and DWI.
Jan. 2, 2022
- Kimberly Y. Barcomb, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joseph E. Flock, 40, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Ty N. Cross, 30, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
Jan. 4, 2022
- Kevin J. Miller, 34, of Oneida, was arrested for aggravated family offense (E felony) and aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Theodore J. McClusky, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: MV (E felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and held on a parole warrant.
- Angela C. Harrison, 34, of E. Syracuse, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree and criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: MV (E felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 5, 2022
- Melissa A. Shepard, 43, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and no plate lamp.
- Jeffrey S. Nagle, 30, of Utica, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and a window glass violation.
- Howard J. Bender, 37, Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 6, 2022
- Melissa I. Brown, 33, Verona, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicnsed operation third-degree, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unlicensed operation. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brittney L. Seeley, 29, Georgia, was arrested on the charges of computer trespass with intent to commit a felony (E Felony), falsifying business records first-degree (E Felony), petit larceny, obtaining a controlled substance/prescription by fraud, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree, and an unclassified misdemeanor under the Public Health law for unlawfully manufacturing, selling, prescribing, distributing, dispensing, administering, possessing, have under his control, abandon, or transport a controlled substance.
Jan. 7, 2022
- Tiphani R. Carbone, 29, Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speed in zone.
- Elijah S. Hafelin, 27, Madison, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Jan. 8, 2022
- Andrew F. Turrpa, 40, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 28, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree and resisting arrest.
- Brian A. Blowers, 46, Constantia was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
- Anthony J. Graham, 42, Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Jan. 11, 2022
- Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree:DWI mandatory suspension, operating a motor vehicle w/out an ignition interlock device as required, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
Jan. 12, 2022
- Elisee Desrosiers, 21, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Selina M. Smith, 34, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
Jan. 13, 2022
- Angela C. Harrison, 34, of E. Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree: meth-intent to sell, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance w/ intent to sell fifth-degree, criminal possession of methamphetamines fourth-degree, criminal possession of narcotic drugs fourth-degree and criminal possession of narcotic drugs w/ intent to sell third-degree. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail on no bail.
- Conor G. Mahoney, 22, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree:motor vehicle, burglary second-degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail.
Jan. 14, 2022
- Richard W. Miller III, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. In a separate incident this date, he was arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree, criminal trespass second-degree and criminal contempt second-degree. He was again transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Chad M. Emmons, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on three separate arrest warrants for petit larceny as well as a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Cody J. Miller, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 16, 2022
- Amanda E. Coonrod, 38, of Chittenango, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. She was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Tammy A. Goodwin, 51, of West Eaton, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Annmarie N. Hatch, 22, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 17, 2022
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
Jan. 18, 2022
- Kyley Eldridge, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for menacing third-degree, making a terroristic threat (D felony), obstructing governmental administration second-degree and criminal mischief fourth-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Devin L. Shoen, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 19, 2022
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Aaron M. Smith, 30, of Blossvale, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for robbery third-degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Madison County Court and released on his own recognizance. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Peter T. Shenandoah, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for petit larceny and the other was for failure to report a change of address as a sex offender (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 20, 2022
- Richard W. Miller III, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- John M. Woodcock, 38, of Verona, was issued appearance tickets for using a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, moved from lane unsafely, DWI;previous conviction w/in 10 years (E felony), speed in zone, aggravated unlicensed operation first-degree (E felony) and aggravated DWI (E felony).
- Robert H. Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree, burglary third-degree, petit larceny and criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 21, 2022
- Robert J. Zorn, 60, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ a
- BAC > .08% and DWI w/ a BAC > .18%.
- Chad M. Emmons, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 22, 2022
- Colton J. Stellakis, 22, of Bridgeport, was issued appearance tickets for refusal to take a breath test, DWI, DWI w/ a BAC > .08%.
Jan. 23, 2022
- Nathan J. Bedell, 27, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unsafe tires, moved from lane unsafely and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Kayla R. Hall, 20, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Casey M. Cooper, 34, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Arthur I. Walker Jr., 47, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Jeffrey S. Mury, 53, of Cazenovia, was arrested for aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 24, 2022
- Brandy M. Howlett, 37, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Michael F. Held, 37, of Lenox, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 25, 2022
- Tyler M. Atkinson, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Crystal L. Muldoon, 44, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.