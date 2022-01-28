Black History Matters 2022 begins Feb. 1

The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum “Black History Matters” 2022 program series begins Tuesday, Feb. 1. The daily brief “crash courses” in American history for the month of Feb. begin with a welcome and an overview with Victoria Basulto, the organizer of the programming, Tuesday, Feb. 1. Basulto will describe the purpose of Black History Matters 2022 and explain how people can (virtually) attend the free presentations. The videos are available after mid-night on the dates indicated, and will remain available for at least eleven months.

Black History Matters 2022 is an educational series that seeks to highlight Black American history. NAHOF believes that by understanding history the present may be better understood. The mission of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum is to honor antislavery abolitionists, their work to end slavery, the legacy of that struggle and strive to complete the second and ongoing abolition – the moral conviction to end racism. These February programs will address key events in our national history and are topics in history that are lesser known or whose implications are not usually understood.

The presenters are volunteer scholars, educators, authors and researchers who support this project by donating their time and talents.

This program is funded in part by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any view, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Viewers are encouraged to complete a brief survey for a report to the funder and to guide NAHOF.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, Welcome to Black History Matters

Join Victoria Basulto as she introduces the Black History Matters 2022 series and explains how to access the free programs.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, Education as Liberation: Beriah Green, Oneida Institute and the Black Freedom Struggle

Frederick Douglas once said “True knowledge unfits a man to be a slave,” a maxim that the famous abolitionist demonstrated in his own life. But where might African Americans have access to the liberating influence of education when schools, especially those offering more than an elementary curriculum, prohibited their enrolling? In this presentation, Milton C. Sernett, Ph.D., tells the story of Beriah Green’s Oneida Institute in Upstate New York and his attempt to build a freedom school. During Green’s presidency (1833-45), the radical abolitionist school enrolled more African Americans than any other institution of its time, including notables such as Alexander Crummell, Henry Highland Garnet, and Jermain Loguen. Crummell recalled spending three years of “perfect equality” at Green’s school.

Thursday, Feb. 3, The History Behind The Third Mrs. Galway

It is 1835 and Utica is a city divided. A coordinated effort is underway to destroy the abolitionists’ plan to create a state-wide Anti-Slavery Society. In the novel The Third Mrs. Galway, 19-year-old Helen has recently married Augustin Galway, a wealthy and much older pillar of the community who believes the best place for the formerly enslaved is in Liberia. Just as Helen is adapting to her new life, in her tool shed she finds a heavily pregnant Imari and her young son, both fugitives from slavery in Virginia. Legally Helen is bound to turn the fugitives to the authorities; morally she must decide what is right. In this presentation, author Dierdre Sinnott presents the history behind some of the notable historical events covered in her 2020 publication.

Friday, Feb. 4, The Rise and Fall of the Florence Settlement: People. Land, and Freedom

In this presentation, Jessica Harney tells the story of the Florence Settlement and the quest to uncover its history. The Florence Farming and Lumber Association was the governance and business organization used to promote, recruit, facilitate and develop the Florence Farming Settlement in Florence, NY from around 1846-60. The primary promoter was the notable black abolitionist Stephen Myers of Albany, but through research of his correspondence and newspapers, a list of supporters emerged to tell a more complete narrative of those with whom he was working.

The relationship between people, land and freedom converges in this special place breeding opportunities for self-sufficiency and democratic sustainability for Black Americans. The origin of this settlement is examined and considered in the ways that the political, economic and social conditions in America impacted the decline of the venture.

Saturday, Feb. 5, “The Brave Colored Men of Utica, Armed with Clubs” Black Resistance to Slavery in Oneida County Part 1

In this two-part presentation, Jan DeAmicis, Ph.D., takes us through 19th century Oneida County to retell the diverse but interconnected stories of Black Americans resisting institutionalized discrimination and violence. Across cities and small towns, people found ways to resist through collective efforts that often brought Black and White Americans together.

Additionally, DeAmicis tells the story of his involvement with uncovering and commemorating the past through archeological field work and projects to erect historical markers alongside the Oneida County Freedom Trail.

Sunday, Feb. 6, “The Brave Colored Men of Utica, Armed with Clubs” Black Resistance to Slavery in Oneida County Part 2

In this second part of his presentation, DeAmicis takes us through 19th century Oneida County to retell the diverse but interconnected stories of Black Americans resisting institutionalized discrimination and violence.

Monday, Feb. 7, Juneteenth: A Walk Through Galveston, Texas

In this presentation, Basulto travels to Galveston, Texas, to visit sites of historical importance to the Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth commemorates the day that General Gordon Granger read out General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston June 19, 1865. The order proclaimed to the enslaved of Texas that they were now free, months after the end of the Civil War and years after the Emancipation Proclamation. A visit to Galveston today makes evident that the traces of Juneteenth are still present.

