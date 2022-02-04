Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinics for February

The Madison County Health Department announced the February COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can lower your risk of getting COVID-19 and can help prevent serious illness and death. All New Yorkers age 5 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated. MCDOH is offering first, second and booster vaccination clinics.

Individuals who are 12 years and older who received their Pfizer initial vaccine series at least five months ago are eligible for the Pfizer booster. Adults 18 years and older who received the Moderna initial vaccine series at least five months ago or the Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago are eligible for a booster dose.

Vaccination clinics Pfizer: For individuals ages 12 years and older (first dose and Booster)

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 (second dose March 1), noon to 3:30 p.m. Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 (second dose March 11), 9 a.m. to noon, Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

First-dose vaccination clinics Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 (second dose March 2), 9 a.m. to noon, Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

Booster Vaccination Clinics Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon, Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, noon to 3:30 p.m., Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, noon to 3:30 p.m., Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

Vaccination Clinics Janssen (J&J) for individuals 18 years and older

*This clinic date is good for first dose and booster.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, noon to 3:30 p.m., Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to both walk-ins and appointments. Appointments can be made at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information or call 315.366.2770 for additional dates.

If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770. Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

