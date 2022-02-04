Assess your farm business health within a farm financial peer learning circle

Cornell Small Farms Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension are teaming up with diversified farmers like you to analyze your farm’s finances and have productive, honest discussions about the state of your business and opportunities for improving your financial outcomes.

This winter we’ll work in small groups to assess and streamline your farm’s accounting system and customize your chart of accounts so you can make better business decisions and compare your business to standardized industry and peer benchmarks.

Learning alongside peer farmers will help you better understand the typical, the possible and the totally unexpected in farm finances. You’ll participate in five roundtable sessions (March-August 2022) alongside peer farmers operating at similar scales throughout the state to discuss financial decision-making opportunities, such as debt and loan assessment, labor management and costs and price models for crops and market channels.

You’ll receive detailed financial benchmarks that compare key indicators for your farm with similar peer farms. You’ll also receive a free electronic tablet, allowing you to continue connecting with CCE and your peers for ongoing support.

Submit an Application Here

Dates and Participation:

Application Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Project kick-off date: An introductory session for accepted participants will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Participants should be willing to share basic financial information, which will be standardized using a ratios format, with their small peer group. Privacy and confidentiality will be agreed upon by all.

