Top Story

Driver safety courses announced

Feb 17, 2022

Course can save 10 percent on insurance, up to 4 points off driving record

Driving instructor Mark Smith will run two defensive driving classes Feb. 26 and March 6. The class makes participants eligible for auto insurance rate reductions up to 10 percent for three years and can reduce up to 4 points from driving records.

  • The Feb. 26 course will be held at Holy Family Church on Peterboro Road in Vernon.
  • The March 6 course will be held at the Town of Trenton Building in Barneveld.

Both courses start at 8:30 a.m., and the cost is $35 per person. Checks should be made out to Empire Safety Council.

Those isolating at home may visit https://www.empiresafetycouncil.com/MarkSmith/, where the course can be taken online.

For more information, call 315.941.1760 or email madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

