Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Tuesday, March 1

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The meeting will focus on the promotional and research activities for the 2021 contract year; the meeting will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 311 Hiawatha Blvd. West, Syracuse. An option to join the meeting via WebEx is also available.

This meeting will be the first to include pre-recorded presentations that have been submitted to the board prior to the in-person meeting. These presentations can be reviewed at youtube.com/channel/UCVLDmg9cebJetbPVfZCe7Rw.

The meeting agenda and information for how to join the meeting is posted at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

