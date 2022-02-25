Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Tuesday, March 1

Bymartha

Feb 25, 2022

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The meeting will focus on the promotional and research activities for the 2021 contract year; the meeting will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 311 Hiawatha Blvd. West, Syracuse. An option to join the meeting via WebEx is also available.

This meeting will be the first to include pre-recorded presentations that have been submitted to the board prior to the in-person meeting. These presentations can be reviewed at youtube.com/channel/UCVLDmg9cebJetbPVfZCe7Rw.

The meeting agenda and information for how to join the meeting is posted at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Division Consumer Protection issues alert

Feb 28, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

Feb 28, 2022 martha
Top Story

Learn ways to obtain grants for business

Feb 24, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Division Consumer Protection issues alert

Feb 28, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

Feb 28, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Tuesday, March 1

Feb 25, 2022
Top Story

Learn ways to obtain grants for business

Feb 24, 2022