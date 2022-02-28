Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

Bymartha

Feb 28, 2022

Wednesday, March 2

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Assembly Update – with Assemblyman Brian Miller 101st Assembly District
  • 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 23
  • 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Historic Insights with County Historian Matt Urtz – “Abolitionists of Cazenovia and Madison County”

Thursday, March 3

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: CMS and You – Using Your Coverage
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Abolition, the Underground Railroad and Women’s Rights “Gerrit Smith, Practical Dreamer” with Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D.
  • 10:52 a.m., 3:52 p.m. and 8:52 p.m.: “The Third Mrs. Galway” with author Deidre Sinnott

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Division Consumer Protection issues alert

Feb 28, 2022 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Tuesday, March 1

Feb 25, 2022 martha
Top Story

Learn ways to obtain grants for business

Feb 24, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Division Consumer Protection issues alert

Feb 28, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

Feb 28, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Tuesday, March 1

Feb 25, 2022
Top Story

Learn ways to obtain grants for business

Feb 24, 2022