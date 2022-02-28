PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

Wednesday, March 2
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Assembly Update – with Assemblyman Brian Miller 101st Assembly District
- 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 23
- 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Historic Insights with County Historian Matt Urtz – “Abolitionists of Cazenovia and Madison County”
Thursday, March 3
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: CMS and You – Using Your Coverage
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Abolition, the Underground Railroad and Women’s Rights “Gerrit Smith, Practical Dreamer” with Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D.
- 10:52 a.m., 3:52 p.m. and 8:52 p.m.: “The Third Mrs. Galway” with author Deidre Sinnott