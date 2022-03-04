Spring blooms with ukulele and song

Canastota Public Library announces spring ukulele lessons

Spring is all about blooming. This year, why not celebrate spring and bloom with ukulele and song? The Canastota Public Library is offering Saturday Ukulele lessons taught by instructor Deb Guarneiri; this program is wonderful for all ages – from 10 to 100 years old.

Ukulele for Beginners will be held Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 2 through May 21, 2022. Students will learn the fret board and become comfortable holding, tuning, strumming and learning some first songs. Classes are limited to up to 10 students.

If you would like to try the class before purchasing a ukulele, the library has a limited number of ukuleles that can be borrowed with a MidYork Library card in good standing.

Guarneiri is director of the CLUES Ukulele Club at the Canastota Public Library. She is also a visiting artist and artist in residence for kindergarten through 12th-grade students in and around Central New York.

Guarneiri has been a music teacher for more than 40 years.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota. For more information, call 315.697.7030.

