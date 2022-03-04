Chorale to present ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness’

The Oneida Area Civic Chorale will present “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” a selection of uplifting music at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota.

The Chorale, a 70-voice community chorus under the direction of Mark Bunce, will be accompanied by Colleen Roberts Pellman and joined by guest musicians.

Featured will be a five-piece set of songs of faith by Paul Basler, including “Psalm 150,” “Ubi Caritas,” “Be Thou My Vision,” “Psalm 23” and “Alleluia,” with accompaniment on French horn by Mark Case and Josh Clanton on congas.

Other numbers include arrangements by Aaron Copeland, John Rutter, Ed Lojeski and Dan Forrest. The classic “Hallelujah” from Mount of Olives by Beethoven will start off the second half of the concert, along with “Amazing Grace” by Lojeski and John Leavitt’s arrangement of “River in Judea.”

The final number will be a Chorale favorite, “Swingin’ With The Saints,” arranged by Mark Hayes and accompanied by Gary Williams on bass and Josh Clanton on drums.

The chorale will be accompanied by pianist Colleen Roberts Pellman on all pieces. Pellman is the Chamber Music Coach for the Hamilton College Piano Ensemble, organist/pianist at Rome First United Methodist Church, as well as a private music teacher.

Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available from Chorale members and at the door. Masks will be required by all audience members. For more information, visit Oneidachorale.org or the Facebook page for additional information. The next concert, “Let Music Live,” will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022. Those interested in singing with the chorale in the future may visit oneidachorale.org and click on the ‘Join’ button.

