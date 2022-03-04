Charges made in vandalism of local Little Free Pantry

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Editor’s note: The Oneida City Police Department recognizes that persons arrested for crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On the morning of Jan. 25, 2022, the Oneida City Police Department was notified that the Little Free Pantry located near Higginbotham Park on Farrier Avenue had been vandalized. This incident is at least the third time the pantry has been vandalized in the last two years. The Little Free Pantry is a small unlocked cupboard which sits atop of a post. Generally, the Little Free Pantry is stocked with food by local community members and is intended for anyone in need of food to retrieve it from the pantry, no questions asked.

On Jan. 31, the Oneida City Police Department was able to locate the individuals responsible for the damage during this incident after a comprehensive investigation was conducted. Timothy Hess, 23; and Devin Geary, 19, both of Oneida, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the third-degree a class E felony.

The Oneida Police Department would like to thank all members of the community who invest and contribute to projects like the Little Free Pantry. Resources such as the Little Free Pantry exemplify what the Oneida community stands for.

The Department also encourages anyone who witnesses any suspected crime occurring or has information about a past crime to call 315.363.2323 to report it.

Weapon investigations lead to arrests early in year

On Jan. 30, 2022, the Oneida police arrested Zachary J. Schnackenberg, 24, of Oneida for illegally possessing a handgun and over-capacity magazines. He was taken into custody without incident for the charges of criminal possession of a weapon third-degree (class D-Felony), criminal possession of a firearm (class E-Felony), and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree (class A-Misdemeanor). He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by a nearby jurisdiction. Shnackenberg was remanded without bail to the Madison County Jail.

Schnackenberg was out on bail for a previous incident that occurred Dec. 07, in Oneida. During that incident, he was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possessing illegal firearms, similar to the charges he was again arrested for on Jan. 30.

The Jan. 30 incident is the second of two illegal handgun seizures made by the City of Oneida Police Department during the month of Jan., with the first incident still under investigation.

Blotter

Jan. 27, 2022

Wayne P. Schmidtka, 53, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex abuse first-degree (D felony), and endangering the welfare of a child < 17 y.o. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and held in Madison County Jail in lieu of $100.00 bail. The case was transferred to Madison County Superior Court.

Timothy W. Finster Jr., 47, of Camden, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Essence A. Reed, 18, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal tampering third-degree.

Jamya B. Garceau, 20, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal tampering third-degree and petit larceny.

Jan. 28, 2022

Steven R. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for a local law violation of dog at large. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 29, 2022

Kayleigh L. Curtis, 31, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

John C. Cormican, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jan. 30, 2022

John S. Vanslyke, 27, of Dolgeville, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree:3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates.

Ashlee A. Niles, 37, of Bridgeport, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Zachary J. Schnackenberg, 24, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon/firearm fourth-degree, criminal possession of a weapon/large capacity ammunition feeding device third-degree (D felony) and criminal possession of a firearm (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and held without bail.

Cory A. Wood, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for robbery third-degree (D felony), grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony), petit larceny and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment where he was released on his own recognizance.

Amber J. Ross, 36, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of dog at large.

Jan. 31, 2022

Timothy J.J. Hess, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief third-degree.

Devin A. Geary, 19, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 1, 2022

Robert P. Maxwell, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.

Feb. 2, 2022

Darcy L. Bonaventura, 53, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Andrea C. Venturi, 29, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Paul L. Ross, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on a bench warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree:credit card and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 3, 2022

Jordan J. Holdridge, 22, of Forestport, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Luciano M. Cinquemani, 36, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 4, 2022

James E. Nystrom, 44, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing second-degree, criminal mischief fourth-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 5, 2022

Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 36, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree, aggravated family offense (E felony), two counts of criminal contempt first-degree (E felony) and criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 6, 2022

Alexandra J. Gibbons, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 7, 2022

Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.

Cody W. R. Thomas, 24, of Little Falls, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Feb. 8, 2022

Kayla R. Barker, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Jerry A. Mansir, 56, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of menacing second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 9, 2022

Jordan M. Glouse, 25, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Katrina D. Allen, 27, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of harassment second-degree.

Feb. 10, 2022

Didier A. Antonie, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child <17 y.o.a.

Crystal Callesto, 39, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Adam M. Coonrod, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault third-degree, petit larceny, criminal mischief fourth-degree, criminal tampering third-degree and burglary first-degree: enters dwelling and causes injury (B felony).

Kyle A. White, 36, of Boonville, was arrested on two separate warrants. He was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a forged inspection sticker, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and improper plates. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court where he pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in Madison County Jail.

Aaron M. Brown, 30, of Whitesboro, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and unlicensed operator.

Joseph C. Grabosky, 38, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a forged inspection sticker displayed.

Feb. 11, 2022

Stephanie J. Winchell, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.

Dawit Y. Hatch, 20, of Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of DWAI drugs. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Harold E. Winchell, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and three counts of a local law violation of dog at large.

Feb. 12, 2022

Archie H. Linnaberry IV., 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ a BAC>.08%, driving to the left of pavement markings, speed in excess of 55mph and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

Zachary W. Winchell, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Michelle L. Burns, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Christine E. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 13, 2022

Carlos M. Maes, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass third-degree and trespass. He was also issued an appearance ticket for trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Joshua L. Hadfield, 35, of Harrisville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unsafe turn, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle w/ a forged inspection sticker displayed.

Salina M. Briggs, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree and criminal mischief third-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Dylan R. McNabb, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Feb. 14, 2022

Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.

Feb. 15, 2022

Tiffany N. Howe, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and no/inadequate stop lamp.

Feb. 16, 2022

Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.

Chad M. Emmons, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, resisting arrest and assault second-degree: causing injury to a police officer (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 17, 2022

Christian D. Luszczynski, 24, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate plate lamps and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 33, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal impersonation second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Brian P. Grems, 36, of Durhamville, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was also arrested two separate warrants. One was an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. The other was a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Adam M. Coonrod, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to change address as a sex offender (D felony). He was arraigned in the City if Oneida court and held in Madison County Jail.

Tori L. Guffey, 28, of Cleveland, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument second-degree. She was arraigned in Madison County Court and released on her own recognizance.

Brian P. Grems, 36, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny.

Feb. 18, 2022

Shawn P. McCanney, 34, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Hilaina O. Kampf, 27, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal mischief fourth-degree and harassment second-degree.

Sarah E. Potocki, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Alexander L. Ortman, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Amanda M. Spink, 27, of Camden, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 19, 2022

Scott A. Pickard Jr., 38, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.

Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.

Feb. 20, 2022

Chad A. Hitchings II, 37, of Vernon Center, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance fifth-degree (D felony).

Feb. 21, 2022

Arthur I. Walker, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.

Devin M. Simzer, 36, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and a license plate violation.

Feb. 22, 2022

Dennis J. Comeau, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.

Harley D. Forbes, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of a local law violation of unlicensed dog.

David A. Fellows, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.

Frederick L. Goodsill, 26, of Gloversville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony) and burglary third-degree (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 23, 2022

Joshua A. Drummond, 33, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and insufficient turn signal: less than 100 ft.

Madeline A. Cortes, 22, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Matthew S. Payne, 52, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for criminal contempt second-degree and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Christie A. Elghandour, 48, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 24, 2022

Aaron S. Clark, 30, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.

James L. Collins, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Feb. 25, 2022

Ryan T. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, following too closely and unlicensed operator. He was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.

Seth L. Eckerlin, 26, of Chittenango, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Richard L. Brewer, 58, of Norwich, was issued appearance tickets for displaying a false inspection sticker and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.

Feb. 26, 2022

Betty J. Smith, 31, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 27, 2022

Katrina M. Cook, 22, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt first-degree and harassment second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 28, 2022

Kenzie T. Marshall, 34, of Clinton, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ a BAC of .08 of 1% or more, speed in zone, failure to keep right and consumption of alcohol on a highway.

