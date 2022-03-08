Two Syracuse men arrested on robbery charges

On Jan. 11, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., state police patrols responded to the Gulf Gas Station, 2300 Court St., in the town of Salina for a reported armed robbery.

Investigation determined that three suspects and a suspect vehicle were identified as being similar to ones involved in armed robberies under investigation by the DeWitt Police Department for a robbery that occurred at Zonen, 6697 Old Collamer Road, East Syracuse, and the Syracuse Police Department.

A joint investigation by all three agencies was initiated with assistance from the local FBI office.

Following the joint investigation, Kasheem T. Thomas, 19, and Quashawn D. Pettiford, 32, both of Syracuse, were charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony. They were arraigned and remanded without bail.

A third man identified as a suspect, Allen Walker, was recently the victim of a homicide in Syracuse.

