Dig Safely New York unveils new name: UDig NY

Dig Safely New York, the nonprofit organization facilitating excavation safety through the 811 contact center and educational services in Upstate New York for more than 50 years, is introducing its new name: UDig NY.

The name UDig NY, the new tagline “Safe Digging Starts Here,” and a fully redesigned website, UDigNY.org, are an expression of the organization’s mission, vision and the leadership role it has earned in the damage prevention industry.

“Since we opened our doors in 1969, we have worked tirelessly to promote damage prevention and protect our community by facilitating quality communication between excavators and utility operators,” said UDig NY Executive Director Kevin Hopper. “Our organization has truly grown into the place where all safe digging in Upstate New York starts, and now our brand has grown along with it. I am excited to introduce UDig NY and encourage everyone to visit our new website, UDigNY.org.”

To learn more about the meaning behind UDig NY, watch this short video.

UDig NY’s new website, UDigNY.org sets a new standard for damage-prevention industry websites, linking professional excavators and DIYers to the resources they need to place a location request online via the Exactix platform. The website also includes enhanced educational resources and a knowledge base to help excavators follow the law, NYS CR 753, by becoming certified excavators.

UDig NY continues to be the 811 contact center, serving all Upstate New York, the geographic area north of New York City and Long Island, and excavators can place location requests 24/7, 365 days a year, by dialing 811, or by placing a request online through Exactix.

In addition to serving as the link between excavators and underground utility operators, UDig NY provides industry-leading damage prevention education through its Certified Excavator Program and hosts dozens of educational events every year at its Center for Damage Prevention in East Syracuse and on the road across Upstate New York. Events include the annual Damage Prevention Conference and Expo, virtual and in-person ‘Spring into Safety’ trainings and appearances at dozens of community events and tradeshows throughout the year.

Partners who wish to update their webpages or directories with UDig NY’s information may request a digital toolkit with the UDig NY logo and other information from marketing@UdigNY.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related