COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 6 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a six-part reading and discussion group on the theme of “Votes for Women!”

OCMH Director of Museum Affairs Tom Guiler will lead the group discussion, which will feature reading a text every three weeks with a follow-up discussion. The program is free and open to the public. Spacing is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up in advance.

This program is made possible by a grant from Humanities, NY. For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Guiler at 315.363.0745 or email tguiler@oneidacommunity.org.

On Thursday, March 30, 2022, at 7 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation entitled “Women of Cazenovia & Madison County” by Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian, at the First Presbyterian Church Meeting House in Cazenovia.

Urtz will talk about some of the most prominent women in the history of Madison County & Cazenovia and how they impacted their local communities, NYS and the United States. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related