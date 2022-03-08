Madison County ag educators recognized

Pair are finalists for Nationwide’s Golden OWL Award

Pictured from left are David Rogers (President Morrisville College), John Wagner (NYFB), Derek Hill (NY FFA), Paige Warren (NYS FFA State Officer), Chip Ax (Morrisville College Agricultural Engineering Professor and Golden Owl Award Winner), Johanna Bossard (Madison County Farm Bureau), Barry Spriggs (Provost/VP Academic Affairs) and Anthony Contento (Dean of Agricultural Business & Technology).

Pictured from left are John Wagner (NYFB), Keith Peavey (Tanner Insurance a Nationwide provider), Paige Warren (NY FFA State Officer), Johanna Bossard (Hamilton Central School Agricultural Educator and Golden Owl Award Winner), Derek Hill (NY FFA) and William Dowsland (Superintendent of Hamilton Central Schools).

Two local agriculture educators were recognized as finalists recently with the Nationwide Insurance 2021-22 Golden Owl Award.

Congratulations were extended to Hamilton Central Schools agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Johanna Bossard and SUNY Morrisville Agricultural Engineering Professor Charles “Chip” Ax. Both were presented with a $500 check and an engraved plaque and are now eligible to receive the Golden Owl grand prize of the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy, the designation as their state’s 2021-22 Ag Educator of the Year and a monetary prize of $3,000 funded by Nationwide to support and encourage continued agriculture education efforts.

The New York grand prize winner will be announced during the New York FFA State Convention in May.

Run in a total of seven states, Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award is in its second year in New York. Together with New York Farm Bureau and New York FFA, Nationwide encourages students, faculty and community members to nominate an outstanding teacher. Selected agricultural educators can then be recognized for their tremendous contributions in preparing the next generation of young people for successful careers in the agriculture industry.

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to each participating state’s FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors. Nationwide, the number-one farm insurer in the country, is a proud supporter of the future of the agriculture community through meaningful sponsorships of national and local organizations.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related