Troop D – Oneida news

Mar 10, 2022

Former Byrne Dairy employee arrested for stealing more than 2,300 state lottery tickets

On March 2, 2022, state police in Fulton arrested 45-year-old Carrie J. Lisi of Fulton on a charge of second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony.

Lisi, a former Byrne Dairy employee, was arrested following an investigation into stolen instant state Lottery scratch-off tickets from the Byrne Dairy at 226 County Route 57 in Phoenix. She was charged with stealing approximately 2,319 tickets with a total retail value of $64,818 between June 2021 and January 2022; she was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance.

The state Gaming Commission assisted with the investigation.

