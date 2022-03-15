Miller: New York must provide energy tax relief

Urges move to support energy independence

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I,C-New Hartford) joined Republican legislative colleagues and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (speaking, center) March 14, 2022, to call on the state to provide energy tax relief to New Yorkers; the group is calling on New York to suspend state taxes on all energy, invest in domestic energy and reform regulations. Between inflation and disruptions due to the war in Ukraine, gasoline and other fuels have skyrocketed. It is estimated that inflation is adding roughly $5,000 in additional costs to families annually.

“New Yorkers are being hit with high prices at the pumps and big fuel and energy bills at home,” Miller said. “It’s time that our state does its part to help struggling residents by suspending taxes on all energy.

“We must also do our part to help our state and nation become more energy-independent. New York is rich in natural energy resources in the Marcellus Shale; it’s time we tap into it to increase local energy resources and lower energy costs.”

Miller said the $10 billion budget surplus makes New York able to afford to provide energy tax relief to taxpayers in the state. His bill, the “Inflation Relief and Consumer Assistance Plan,” would provide $2.6 billion in savings by suspending taxes on not only gasoline and fuel, but also food, cleaning supplies and more (A.8481).

He urges the legislation be included in the 2022-23 budget.

