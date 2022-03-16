Madison Democrats endorse candidates

At its Feb. 23, 2022, meeting, the Madison Democratic Committee endorsed candidates for Congress, Senate and Assembly in some but not all of their redistricted election districts.

State Committee member Roger Saltman introduced a resolution endorsing statewide candidates Kathy Hochul for Governor, Brian Benjamin for Lieutenant Governor, Letitia James for Attorney General, Tom DiNapoli for Comptroller and Charles Schumer for U.S. Senate.

The resolution was seconded and approved by the committee as a whole.

Committee members also endorsed Congressman Antonio Delgado in CD 19, which will now encompass the towns of Brookfield, Eaton, Hamilton, Lebanon and Madison; and Senator Rachel May, whose district SD 55 will now include all of Madison County except for Sullivan, Lenox and the city of Oneida.

Members from Cazenovia endorsed Assemblyman Al Stirpe in AD 127.

The committee will not endorse in contested districts, which currently include AD 122, with two Democrats running for Assembly, and CD 22, where seven Democrats are running for Congress.

Beginning March 1, committee members will be carrying petitions to get candidates on the ballot for the June primary and November general election.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related