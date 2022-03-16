Morrisville Public Library announces April 2022 programs

Take-N-Make Crafts for April: Stop in any time this month and get some crafts to do at home. We are making a Hatching Chick magnet and we will have past take-n-makes that kids can get. Craft kits are for kids ages 2 through 12 only, while supplies last.

April Book Discussion: Read the book Four Windsby Kristin Hannah and post your thoughts during our Facebook event from April 14 through 29. Or just read the book because we know you want to. Copies can be picked up starting Friday April 1, 2022.

“Connect with your Library” National Library Week: Help us celebrate National Library week April 3 through 9, 2022. Stop in all month long, grab a heart, and write why you love your library. Sign your name if you want, make more than one heart – you decide. We will hang them up around the library.

Titanic Do-at-Home Escape Room: April 2022 will be 110 years since the unsinkable ship, the Titanic, struck an iceberg and sunk. To commemorate the event, stop in from April 1 through 30 and get your Titanic Escape Room packet. Complete the page of codes and bring into the library. Escape and win a Titanic bookmark. Only for ages 8-adult.

Virtual Story Time: Join Library Manager Michelle Rounds, as she reads books about Easter at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity (Easter Bunny puppet) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Saturday, April 30, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3 to 9 only.

Facebook Live Chick Hatching and Hatched Cams: You guessed it. For the fourth year in a row, we are hatching eggs live. You will get to see the babies hatch and see them in our hatched cam as well – all done on Facebook Live. The eggs go into the incubator the weekend of April 15 and should hatch the weekend of May 6. We will have events on Facebook Live putting the eggs into the incubator, candling events while they grow and then the biggest and best event, watching them hatch early May. Mark your calendars today.

FACEBOOK LIVE EVENTS.

Friday April 15 at 7 p.m. – Watch as we place the eggs in the incubator and learn a bit about the process.

Friday April 22 at 7 p.m. – Watch as we candle the eggs for the first time. See how they are growing inside the egg.

Friday April 29 at 7 p.m. – Watch as we candle the eggs for the last time. See how much they have changed since the last candle a week ago. Last chance to see them before the hatch.

Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7– We will go live as soon as we see the first pip in an egg. We will remain Live the entire time (technology permitting) and we will restart the feed every 4 hours, 24 hours a day until the chicks are hatched. Then view our Hatched Cam after to see the baby chicks as they get used to their new surroundings. Depending on where we are with COVID numbers, we may allow viewings of the babies, so please check back.

Spring Book Sale: Our spring book sale will be Saturday April 30 from 10 a.m. to p.m. Stop in and get some great materials for the warmer weather ahead. Books, kids’ books, DVD’s and more.

