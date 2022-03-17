Boxers and Boatmen: A Canalside Talk

The Canastota Public Library and the Canaltown Museum are sponsoring a spring Canalside Talk at the library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Pamela Vittorio of the Chittenango Boat Landing Museum will discuss “Boxers and Boatmen.”

Boatmen on the state canals were known to get into brawls; this talk takes a look at a few canal boatmen with boxing prowess who rubbed elbows and bumped fists with local prize fighters of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Vittorio grew up across the road from the Erie Canal. She is a professional genealogist, a historian and a part-time associate professor in the Department of English Language Studies at the New School in Manhattan; she serves as interim director at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

The Boxers and Boatmen Talk will last about an hour and will be followed by a short question-and-answer period. The presentation will take place on the second floor of the Canastota Public Library, 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related