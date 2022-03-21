Madison County Courier

Profitable Meat Marketing

Bymartha

Mar 21, 2022

You are raising and selling local meat, but are you making a profit? 

Learn marketing techniques and how to use the NEW Cornell Meat Pricing Tool to develop prices that deliver a profit in every channel.

Presented by: Matt LeRoux, Extension Associate, Cornell University

Matt has over 20 years of experience serving farms through Cornell Cooperative Extension, non-profits, and consulting. Specializing in market strategy, Matt works with a diverse mix of produce and livestock farmers and food businesses. Career highlights include developing the Marketing Channel Assessment Tool for produce growers and the Cornell Meat Price Calculator.

