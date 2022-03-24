MCSO de-escalate mental health incident involving firearm

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, just before 10 a.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Canastota Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of North Peterboro Street in Canastota regarding a mental health incident involving a firearm with reported shots fired.

Upon arriving on scene, law enforcement officers observed a male in the backyard of 338 N. Peterboro St., holding a shotgun while pacing the yard. At one point, the male discharged a round from the shotgun into the ground.

A perimeter was established, and negotiators were able to make contact with the male, who eventually dropped the shotgun and was taken into custody without further incident. As a precautionary move the Canastota High School/Middle School was placed on lockdown during the incident. North Peterboro Street (State Route 13) was temporarily shut down between Maple Avenue and Chapel Street. The road was reopened and the school lockdown was lifted at 10:50 a.m.

Following the incident, the male subject was charged with three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment (a class A misdemeanor). The male was issued appearance tickets and is due to appear in Canastota Village Court April 20. Following arrest processing, the male subject was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for treatment.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Canastota Police Department, state police, Oneida Indian Nation Police, Greater Lenox Ambulance Services and Madison County Department of Emergency Management.

