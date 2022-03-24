Fritz’s Polka Band wins second Sammy Award

Pictured are Gabe Vaccaro, Fritz Scherz and Frank Nelson accepting the Syracuse Area Music Award for Fritz’s Polka Band March 4, 2022 in Syracuse.

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona (now in its 43rd year of performing) won its second Syracuse-Area Music Award as FPB’s 2021 recording, “The Hands of Time” won in the “Best Recording: Other Styles” category at the SAMMY Awards held March 4 in Syracuse.

“The Hands of Time” features special guests Joe Bonamassa (Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion & Rock Candy Funk Party), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Ozzy Osbourne, Journey, The Dead Daisies, Generation Radio), Rocko Dorsey, Ron Keck, Joey Miskulin (Frank Yankovic, Riders in the Sky), Freddy Scherz and Derek Sherinian (Alice Cooper, Dream Theatre, Black Country Communion, Joe Bonamassa & Sons Of Apollo).

“I got a bit choked up when I went to give my acceptance speech last night,” said FPB bandleader Fritz Scherz. “This recording was very personal, as it featured the tune, ‘The Hands of Time’ that my Dad started to write before he passed away and gave to me to finish.

“That tune also features my friends Joe Bonamassa and Deen Castronovo, so when it started playing as Gabe, Frank and I were headed to the stage to accept the award, it really hit me emotionally. The fact that my son, Freddy, is on this album makes it all that much more special.

“Thanks is not big enough of a word to convey how much this award means to me, as well as the guys in my band. We are truly grateful to the nominating committee, award judges, our families, fans, disc jockeys, music critics, the media for supporting us over the years and, of course, the special guests who took part in our recording.

“Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank Ron Keck at SubCat Music Studios.”

FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’ In Autumn 2019, FPB was nominated for Band of the Year, as well as New Original Polka Song by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Additionally, Fritz Scherz was nominated for Musician of the Year and Button-Box: Artist or Duo awards.

For more information on the SAMMY Awards, visit syracuseareamusic.com. For more details on Fritz’s Polka Band, visit fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or instagram.com/fritzspolkaband.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related