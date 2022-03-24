Madison County Courier

Salka appointed to Aging Committee

Mar 24, 2022

Assemblyman John Salka (R, C, I Ref-Brookfield) announced he has been appointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve on the Aging Committee for the remainder of the 2021-22 legislative term. This committee seat was previously held by former Assemblywoman Missy Miller.

“It is my honor to fill the Aging Committee seat previously held by Assemblywoman Miller,” said Salka. “Having served on this committee before, I have the experience and know-how to steer us in the right direction. I will continue to fight for lower taxes and lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.”

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, which encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

