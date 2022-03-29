The Bee’s Knees

By Hannah Goff

Because it’s like playing where’s waldo in a dazzling floral adventure

Because we hope their black and yellow suits don’t fall into our soda

Because schools of fish, flocks of bird, colonies of termites

Because the five eye fickle freaks thrum the same strings

The little busy bees faints when the twigs cease to dance

As predictable as luck- buzz, buzz, buzz

Because a swarm is an exposed brain

Because we observe a dark cloud of pudding with nerve endings

Bees to hives, neurons to brains

Because colony meetings are where decisions are made democratically

For we support our poppy seed brainy bunch with no theme song

Because hearts and brains have different opinions

Get them out of my ears

Because I’m alone in a bee loud glade

Because let’s talk bees

Because smelly footprints litter petals of the cosmos

The only time smelly feet stimulate appetite

Because the odor is deadly like the holly berries you mistake for jam

Because why are their fingerprints kept on file

For let’s not forget their serial killer motives

Because our stout armor strips their weapon

Wasps with a deserved reputation

Because who doesn’t like peppermint

Because there is a meteor shower of traffic routes

Scanning – Dips – Evades – Teases – Escape

Because constructing the poetry of distance is brilliant

Because the b-line weaves through boroughs with no delay

Because Merriam-Webster trusts pheromones

How do they know their two pairs of wings won’t bear the poles?

Because a flight around the world is an idea cavity

Because we play the wheel of fortune

Because it depends on where they buzz

Because the exquisite chemists dilute our sores

Where is the lifeguard as we ravage through nectar?

Because when will we share their fate

Because we press snooze on warnings

Because global warming is high-jacking public policy

Because Nancy Drew isn’t here to teach the act of order

Because our regurgitation is bitter

Honey Bee, where are you?

Because in every woman there is a queen

Because sometimes we have to adjust our crown

Why are we served Welch’s when there is royal jelly?

Because we value collective genetic legacy

Because who can reject a queen in her hierarchy?

Because the throne is velvet

But not everyone sees red

Because no excuses

Because hives should be immortal

Because tea and roasted pears

Because they remember your face

Theirs cannot be erased.

Editor’s note: Hannah Goff is a freshman at Colgate University. She enjoys hanging out with The New Yorker cartoons, Saturday Night Live, Chekhov plays, fellow sustainability representatives on campus, and honey bees. Last summer she founded the first pollinator garden at her high school. Goff generates poems featuring the superpowers of bees to inspire bee conservation efforts across all ages and, with that goal in mind, shared “The Bee’s Knees,” a poem illuminating the life of bees and various social issues. It is published here in bulleted paragraphs to keep the verses together.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related