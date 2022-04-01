BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 2, 2022
- Ryan M. Phelps, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting arrest and criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dominic C. Mayo, 26, of Rome, was arrested on an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Rikki L. Ortman, 32, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for parking violations.
- Zachary Schnackenberg, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for parking violations.
- Adrianne L. Wagoner, 39, of Cortland, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, possession of a hypodermic instrument, criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree and unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 3, 2022
- Rodney R. Cahalan, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree (possession of a firearm component).
- Kevin M. Learned, 63, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
March 4, 2022
- Victoria L. Stanley, 33, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Kimberly Y. Barcomb, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to keep right, criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree, criminal possession of a narcotic drug w/ intent to sell third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree:meth-intent to sell (B felony), three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree:intent to sell and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shane J. Thornton, 43, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Mallory P. Coe, 27, of Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. While in custody she was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- John J. Quijano, 31, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree.
March 5, 2022
- Maxim J. Podkowka, 20, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for DWI-1st offense, operating a motor vehicle w/ a BAC of .08 of 1% or more, and speed in zone.
- Constance A. Digennaro, 35, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
March 6, 2022
- Demetrius D. Bowens, 34, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speed in zone.
- Billie A. Vonkrusze, 48, of Little Falls, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail foe centralized arraignment.
March 7, 2022
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
March 8, 2022
- David L. Gallagher, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the local law violation of dog at large. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brandy M. Howlett, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree (D felony) and petit larceny. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James E. Nystrom, 44, of Rome, was arrested for criminal mischief third-degree (E felony), four counts of menacing second-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, menacing third-degree, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon third-degree:previous conviction (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 10, 2022
- Tyler S. Collins, 33, of Bouckville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and an equipment violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kevin J. Miller, 34, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, was arrested on three separate arrest warrants. The first was for petit larceny. The second was for criminal trespass third-degree. The third was for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court where she was held on $1 bail. She was transported back to Onondaga County Jail.
March 11, 2022
- Marquita B. Everance, 38, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of petit larceny. She was also arrested for trespass and transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Curtis J. Wilson Jr., 26, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct: fighting. While in custody he was also arrested for resisting arrest and three counts of harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Arthur I. Walker Jr., 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Tiffany L. Morey, 31, of Taberg, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of sex offender failure to report a change of address, sex offender failure to mail verification form in 10 days and level 1-2 sex offender failure to provide periodic photo as required. She was arraigned in Madison County Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1000 bail, $2500 bond or $5000 partially secured bond.
March 13, 2022
- Ronald J. Wood, 51, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.
- Ryan T. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, following too closely and unlicensed operator. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James J. Stine Jr., 63, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs:first offense.
March 14, 2022
- Elijah M.D. Fletcher, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for aggravated harassment second-degree:cause physical injury to family, aggravated criminal contempt:violating order of protection by causing physical injury and criminal contempt first-degree:violating order of protection by physical contact. He was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 36, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree, criminal contempt first-degree (E felony) and aggravated family offense (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Erin L. Tobin, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 15, 2022
- Wayne N. Vanpatten, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Carson D. Allen, 18, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for two counts of criminal mischief fourth-degree.
March 16, 2022
- Brandon S. Baslow, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Pamela S. Butler, 38, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing w/ a child first-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 17, 2022
- Joshua A. Wright, 40, of Watertown, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates, DWAI drugs 1st offense, unlicensed operator and obstructed view.
- Aubree R. Shoemaker, 27, of Vernon, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Billie J. Bragg, 49, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for the local law violations of parking in a fire lane and two counts of all-night parking.
- Ann C. Mackey, 67, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no/inadequate stop lights.
- Matthew J. Moot, 38, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- James L. Brockhum, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of assault third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 18, 2022
- David L. Gallagher, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Kimberly E. Boeding, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
March 19, 2022
- William D. Berdanier, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08% or more 1st offense, passed a red light and uninspected motor vehicle.
- John L. Chesebro II, 40, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 20, 2022
- Marissa L. Avery, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and uninspected motor vehicle.
- Donald J. Ciani, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
- Nicole B. Woodcock, 34, of Cazenovia, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
March 21, 2022
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass third-degree:enclosed property. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- George G. Shuttleworth, 40, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal trespass third-degree:enclosed property.
March 22, 2022
- Krissy L. VanPatten, 41, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Donald J. Ciani, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
March 23, 2022
- Jennifer R. Grosso, 39, of Bridgeport, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brian A. Ostrander, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Kayla R. Hall, 20, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary second-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 24, 2022
- Michael A. Ellsworth, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Amanda L. Archer, 49, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for local law violations of four counts of all-night parking.
- Kimberly Cummings, 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Brian J. Stevens, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree and criminal mischief fourth degree: disable equipment to prevent request for emergency services. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Gabriella D. Desmond, 31, of St. Johnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
March 25, 2022
- Tanya J. Millington, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree:3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates and unlicensed operator.
- Joseph B. Avery, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Aaron S. Sochia, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
March 26, 2022
- Nicole J. Oakley, 23, of Canastota, was arrested for DWI-1st offense, aggravated DWI: BAC of .18 or more, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle on highway, moved from lane unsafely and illegal turn signal: less than 100 ft. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal trespass second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ryan I. Rodriguez, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Eric A. Pena, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Amanda J. Trainham, 36, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Robert R. Klein, 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal impersonation, operating a motor vehicle with a forged inspection sticker, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
March 29, 2022
- Robert J. Johnson, 30, of Sylvan Beach, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an unregistered trailer.
- Arthur I. Walker Jr., 42, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt first-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 30, 2022
- Alexis R. Weimer, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for harassment second-degree, endangering the welfare of a child <17 and criminal mischief fourth-degree.
- Milik R. Brake, 24, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree, criminal contempt second-degree, unlawful imprisonment second-degree, endangering the welfare of a child <17 and aggravated family offense (E felony).
- James J. Short, 35, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of falsifying records, displaying a false inspection sticker, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, inadequate lights, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.