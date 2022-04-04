Sprinkler Fitters Recruit Apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Sprinkler Fitters, Local Union #669, will conduct a recruitment from May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, for 31 sprinkler fitter apprentices. The 31 openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions: The Capital District, Central, Hudson Valley, and Western regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period, at the following locations:

Syracuse – Plumbers & Steamfitters LU #267, 150 Midler Park Drive, Syracuse

Latham – Plumbers & Steamfitters LU #7, 18 Avis Drive, Latham

Orchard Park – Plumbers & Steamfitters LU #22, 3651 California Road, Orchard Park

Newburgh – LIUNA LU #17, 451 Little Britain Road, Newburgh

Applications can also be obtained via:

Online – www.training669.org (applicants will need to create a profile)

Email – contactus@jatc.org

Phone – 800.638.0592

All applications must be received by April 30, 2023.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof must be presented at time of interview.

Must be physically able to perform the work of a Sprinkler Fitter, as determined by a physical examination, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be willing to travel to various job sites.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must provide proof of any previous related work experience or college credit.

For further information, applicants should contact Sprinkler Fitters Local Union #669 at (800) 638-0592. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related