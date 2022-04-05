Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule for the week of April 3, 2022

Apr 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of March 28
  • 9:33 a.m., 2:33p.m. and 7:33 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of March 29 – budget distribution
  • 9:37 a.m., 2:37 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.: Oneida Public Library Presents: “19th Century Response to Women Suffrage”

Wednesday, April 6

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: “Famous Women of Madison County” with Matt Urtz, at Cazenovia
  • 9:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.: Madison County Child Abuse PSA
  • 9:47 a.m., 2:47 p.m. and 7:47 p.m.: Sherrill Public Library Presents: John Taibi “A Soldier’s Journey through the Heart of the Park”

Thursday, April 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: CMS and You: “Telehealth”
  • 9:29 a.m., 2:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.: Historic Insights: “Madison County in World War I” with Matt Urtz at DeRuyter Public Library
  • 10:10 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.: Assembly Update with Assemblyman Robert Smullen, 118th Assembly District

