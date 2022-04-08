MOBOCES Art PLC presents seventh annual Regional Teacher-Student Exhibit

The MOBOCES Art Professional Learning Community opened its seventh annual “Art: The Common Thread” teacher-student exhibit March 4, 2022, at Cinema Capitol Gallery, 230 W. Dominick St., Rome. The show, which runs through April 29, features works by PLC member teachers and selected student artists from their schools.

Since its inception, the exhibit has focused on celebrating art teachers’ dual roles as artists and educators and help highlight some of their students’ work.

The showcase was organized by Canastota art teacher and PLC facilitator Kristie Boisen and Oneida art teacher Heather Cigeroglu. It can be viewed by the public until April 29 during the gallery’s normal business hours, available at romecapitol.com.

This year’s show features the works of 26 teachers and their students from 15 school districts in Oneida, Madison and Cortland counties.

Camden: Teacher Jodi Steria and eighth-grader Bella Keller

Canastota: Teachers Kristie Boisen, Melissa Buneo and Denise Whalen; 12th-graders Marshall Hoopes and Alexandria Yerdon and seventh-grader Carter Crosby

Clinton: Teacher Mindy Pavone and 12th-grader Sophie MacPherson

Hamilton : Teachers Ryan Bane and Tori Kowalski; ninth-grader Lena Harnik and eighth-grader Sela Nelson

Holland Patent: Teacher Kara Kiehn and seventh-grader Mara Erway

Morrisville-Eaton: Teacher Karin Howlett and 12th-grader Aeryn Jackson

Oneida BOCES: Teacher Judi Russell and 10th-grader Mahamed Yusef

Oneida: Teachers Heather Cigeroglu, Tracie McLain and Lisa Billington; 11th-graders Preciousa Hesselbarth and Savannah Colvin and eighth-grader Zalea Swinea

Rome: Teachers Tammra Cook, Karry Fuller Comfort and Mary Kernan; fifth-grader Jeylianice De La Matta Aquino, sixth-grader Benjamin Townsend and 11th-grader Emilee Brogan

Sherburne-Earlville: Teachers Nadine Addison, Kayleigh Olive and Jessica Czachowski; fifth-grader Dominick Hirst, 12th-grader Isaac Garner and eighth-grader Kyra Smith

Stockbridge Valley: Teacher Kristin Thomas and 12th-grader Sarah Hofmeister

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill: Teachers Melissa Moore, Kelly Sgroi and Kayla McDonough; second-grader Zoey Morgan, third-grader Cooper Myers and 10th-grader Lily Brown

Waterville: Teacher Mary Beth Maguire and 12th-grader Jessica Oliver

Westmoreland: Teacher Caitlyn Notaro and 12th-grader Realynn Osborne

Whitesboro: Teacher Owen Williams and 11th-grader Jenna Sents

Madison-Oneida BOCES cooperatively and responsibly provides educationally-focused programs and services that enable learners to excel. The Madison-Oneida BOCES serves students Camden, Canastota, Hamilton, Madison, Morrisville-Eaton, New York State School for the Deaf, Oneida, Rome, Stockbridge-Valley and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. Visit us at moboces.org.

