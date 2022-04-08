MOBOCES Art PLC presents seventh annual Regional Teacher-Student Exhibit

The MOBOCES Art Professional Learning Community opened its seventh annual “Art: The Common Thread” teacher-student exhibit March 4, 2022, at Cinema Capitol Gallery, 230 W. Dominick St., Rome. The show, which runs through April 29, features works by PLC member teachers and selected student artists from their schools.
Since its inception, the exhibit has focused on celebrating art teachers’ dual roles as artists and educators and help highlight some of their students’ work.
The showcase was organized by Canastota art teacher and PLC facilitator Kristie Boisen and Oneida art teacher Heather Cigeroglu. It can be viewed by the public until April 29 during the gallery’s normal business hours, available at romecapitol.com.
This year’s show features the works of 26 teachers and their students from 15 school districts in Oneida, Madison and Cortland counties.
Camden: Teacher Jodi Steria and eighth-grader Bella Keller
Canastota: Teachers Kristie Boisen, Melissa Buneo and Denise Whalen; 12th-graders Marshall Hoopes and Alexandria Yerdon and seventh-grader Carter Crosby
Clinton: Teacher Mindy Pavone and 12th-grader Sophie MacPherson
Hamilton : Teachers Ryan Bane and Tori Kowalski; ninth-grader Lena Harnik and eighth-grader Sela Nelson
Holland Patent: Teacher Kara Kiehn and seventh-grader Mara Erway
Morrisville-Eaton: Teacher Karin Howlett and 12th-grader Aeryn Jackson
Oneida BOCES: Teacher Judi Russell and 10th-grader Mahamed Yusef
Oneida: Teachers Heather Cigeroglu, Tracie McLain and Lisa Billington; 11th-graders Preciousa Hesselbarth and Savannah Colvin and eighth-grader Zalea Swinea
Rome: Teachers Tammra Cook, Karry Fuller Comfort and Mary Kernan; fifth-grader Jeylianice De La Matta Aquino, sixth-grader Benjamin Townsend and 11th-grader Emilee Brogan
Sherburne-Earlville: Teachers Nadine Addison, Kayleigh Olive and Jessica Czachowski; fifth-grader Dominick Hirst, 12th-grader Isaac Garner and eighth-grader Kyra Smith
Stockbridge Valley: Teacher Kristin Thomas and 12th-grader Sarah Hofmeister
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill: Teachers Melissa Moore, Kelly Sgroi and Kayla McDonough; second-grader Zoey Morgan, third-grader Cooper Myers and 10th-grader Lily Brown
Waterville: Teacher Mary Beth Maguire and 12th-grader Jessica Oliver
Westmoreland: Teacher Caitlyn Notaro and 12th-grader Realynn Osborne
Whitesboro: Teacher Owen Williams and 11th-grader Jenna Sents
