Smithfield: From Town Hall

Highway Department to hold informational meeting

Highway Superintendent Joe Wisinski and Deputy Highway Superintendent Brad Newman of the Madison County Highway Department will be at the Smithfield Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Town of Smithfield Community Center, 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, Peterboro, to discuss the county’s plans for widening Pleasant Valley Road and Oxbow Road from Brooks Road north toward Clockville.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions.

