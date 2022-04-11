Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Big Momma

Miss Darla is a beautiful dog 4-year-old mountain cur pit bull looking for the perfect home. For starters, she is good with cats. She is very nervous/scared around people she doesn’t know, so it will take some time for her to warm up to you. Once she knows you, she is super playful and loving. She would have to say her all-time favorite things are squeaky toys, and – last but not least – she would do best in an adult-only home, as she is not fond of fast movements. Stop in and get to know her soon.

Big Momma is a beautiful 10-year-old calico kitty. She is looking for her forever home. Will you be that wonderful person to give this girl the chance to be a loved member of a family and let her retire in a warm, happy home?

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

