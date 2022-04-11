Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Apr 11, 2022
Big Momma

Miss Darla is a beautiful dog 4-year-old mountain cur pit bull looking for the perfect home. For starters, she is good with cats. She is very nervous/scared around people she doesn’t know, so it will take some time for her to warm up to you. Once she knows you, she is super playful and loving. She would have to say her all-time favorite things are squeaky toys, and – last but not least – she would do best in an adult-only home, as she is not fond of fast movements. Stop in and get to know her soon.

Big Momma is a beautiful 10-year-old calico kitty. She is looking for her forever home. Will you be that wonderful person to give this girl the chance to be a loved member of a family and let her retire in a warm, happy home?

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Canastota Public Library: Break week is make week

Apr 11, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of April 10, 2022

Apr 11, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Apr 11, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

Canastota Public Library: Break week is make week

Apr 11, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of April 10, 2022

Apr 11, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Apr 11, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Madison County adds second-dose boosters to clinic schedule

Apr 11, 2022