Madison County DMV Closed Today – April 11

Apr 11, 2022

The Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles in Wampsville is closed today, Monday, April 11, 2022.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” said Madison County Clerk Michael Keville. “A piece of state equipment in our office is in need of replacement, and we are awaiting the part from the vendor. We expect to be open for business Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m.”

Madison County has a blue drop box available outside the DMV for residents to submit vehicle registrations, renewals or license renewals. For more information and DMV hours, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/423/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles.

