Madison County adds second-dose boosters to clinic schedule

For those eligible, Madison County Health Department will start offering second COVID-19 boosters at its April 15, 2022, clinic. Appointments for the April 15 clinic are available now online.

Additional clinics through June are scheduled and appointments for all clinics are available by calling 315.366.2361. Walk-ins are also welcome during clinic hours.

Who is eligible for a second booster dose?

Adults 50 and over and some immunocompromised individuals can now get a second booster if it has been at least four months since the first booster. If you are under 50, talk with your healthcare provider or talk to a Madison County public health nurse at 315.366.2361 to find out if you may be eligible for a second booster.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N. Court St., Wampsville; Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

Second booster doses only:

9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 15, 2022

All COVID and other immunizations the Health Department offers:

1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022

9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022

9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022

1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022

9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments for April 15 can be made at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccination or call 315.366.2361 to schedule by phone.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related