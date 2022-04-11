BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 30, 2022
- Brian A. Ostrander, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Elizabeth R. Waldron, 37, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Keith M. McFall, 44, of Ithaca, was issued appearance tickets for no/inadequate tail lamps, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida Castle, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 31, 2022
- Harold F. Ortman Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Tyraya R. McKinsey, 25, of Sauquoit, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Daniel M. Thorp, 39, of Florence, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jennifer L. Rhodes, 39, of Cleveland, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 1, 2022
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Cameron W. Hurley, 20, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate stop lamps.
- Christopher M. Derosa, 35, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree criminal trespass.
April 2, 2022
- Damon M. Parmeter, 45, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tylor J. Nicholson, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at a stop sign, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Emily L. Shoen, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of allowing a dog to run at large and unlicensed dog.
- Geneia M. Rood, 46, of Plymouth, was arrested for DWI, moved from lane unsafely and third-degree criminal tampering. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 3, 2022
- Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Karen L. Kroth, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Alizaya N. Edmonds, 18, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Michael S. Barlow, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
April 4, 2022
- Patrick G. Seeber, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Wendy S. Catello, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Derrick Gunther, 41, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Cathy L. Joslyn, 58, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while using a mobile phone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Jordan M. Glouse, 25, of Vernon Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- William J. Rutledge, 71, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
April 5, 2022
- Brandy M. LaFlesh, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation – three or more open suspensions on three or more dates.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.