PAC 99 schedule for the week of April 10, 2022

Apr 11, 2022

Tuesday, April 12

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Child Abuse PSA
  • 9:02 a.m., 2:02 p.m. and 7:02 p.m.: Assembly Update – “Learning for Work” Trades Education
  • 9:18 a.m., 2:18 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting, April 4

Wednesday, April 13

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of April 5
  • 9:06 a.m., 2:06 p.m. and 7:06 p.m.: National Abolition Hall of Fame presents: “The Seceders” with “Lee” Connolly
  • 10:08 a.m., 3:08 p.m. and 8:08 p.m.: Rome historical Society presents: Matt Urtz Interview with Carl Perkins, Korean War Vet from Watertown

Thursday, April 14

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of April 6
  • 9:33 a.m., 2:33 p.m. and 7:33 p.m.: CMS and You – Telehealth
  • 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Oneida Public Library Speakers: “Oneida the Historical Railroad Hub” with John Taibi

