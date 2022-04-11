Canastota Public Library: Break week is make week

The Village of Canastota’s Recreation Department and the Canastota Public Library are partnering to provide activities for kids 8 and up during the April school break week. This is the fifth year that the village and library have worked together to provide youth activities for students in the area.

April break this year begins Monday, April 11, 2022, and run through Monday, April 18, 2022.

This year, the kits we have available allow students to delve into making several different things. For instance:

Students can borrow (with their library card) a solar robot and make up to 12 different robots from one kit. Kits will be charged out on the students’ library card for one week. Don’t have a library card? Stop in with a parent, and the library can issue a library card very quickly.

Also available is a wooden car kit where you can paint the car creatively. You may keep this kit!

Or, make a bird feeder to hang in your own backyard – this is another kit you can keep.

While you are at the library, check out the library’s 3D printer. There is a selection of items we have created. Demonstrations of the 3D printer will be held Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in and see if this technology might be interesting to you.

All items will be available for borrowing or to pick up on Monday, April 11, and are available at the library. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related