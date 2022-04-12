Grant opportunities available for projects that support women and girls

The Women’s Fund of Central New York invites grant applications from nonprofit organizations that are working to address key issues affecting women and girls in Central New York.

Nonprofit charitable organizations determined as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code that provide services directly to women and girls in Onondaga, Cayuga, Madison or Oswego counties are eligible to apply for a grant award. The Women’s Fund will award 10 $5,000 grants to support programs and ideas that aim to better serve women and girls in the Central New York community.

Visit womensfundofcny.org/grantmaking to access the online application form; applications must be submitted by June 15, 2022. Requests should not exceed $5,000. Those submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Projects or initiatives that operate under a fiscal sponsor should have the nonprofit sponsor submit a grant application on their behalf. Each organization is eligible to submit only one application. Preference will be given to organizations with an annual operating budget of $5 million or less.

For more information, contact Colby Cyrus at womensfundgrants@cnycf.org.

The Women’s Fund of Central New York is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation. The volunteer-led fund supports, empowers and recognizes the advancement and full participation of women and girls in Central New York through an endowment fund, grants and initiatives. Since its inception in 1998, the Women’s Fund has awarded more than $400,000 in grants and has grown its endowment to more than $1 million.

For more information or to donate, visit womensfundofcny.org.

