Driver safety courses announced

April 30 course can save 10 percent on insurance, up to 4 points off driving record

Driving instructor Mark Smith will host a defensive driving class at 8:30 a.m. April 30, 2022, at Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Road, Vernon; the class makes participants eligible for auto insurance rate reductions up to 10 percent for three years and can reduce up to four points from driving records.

The cost is $35 per person, and checks should be made out to Empire Safety Council.

Those isolating at home may visit empiresafetycouncil.com/MarkSmith/, where the course can be taken online.

For more information, call 315.941.1760 or email madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

