Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Driver safety courses announced

Bymartha

Apr 12, 2022

April 30 course can save 10 percent on insurance, up to 4 points off driving record

Driving instructor Mark Smith will host a defensive driving class at 8:30 a.m. April 30, 2022, at Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Road, Vernon; the class makes participants eligible for auto insurance rate reductions up to 10 percent for three years and can reduce up to four points from driving records.

The cost is $35 per person, and checks should be made out to Empire Safety Council.

Those isolating at home may visit empiresafetycouncil.com/MarkSmith/, where the course can be taken online.

For more information, call 315.941.1760 or email madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Ironworkers Recruit Apprentices

Apr 12, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Local Top Story

Grant opportunities available for projects that support women and girls

Apr 12, 2022 martha
Libraries Top Story

Canastota Public Library: Break week is make week

Apr 11, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Ironworkers Recruit Apprentices

Apr 12, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Driver safety courses announced

Apr 12, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Local Top Story

Grant opportunities available for projects that support women and girls

Apr 12, 2022
Libraries Top Story

Canastota Public Library: Break week is make week

Apr 11, 2022