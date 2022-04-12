Ironworkers Recruit Apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship Committee for Ironworkers Local Union #60 will conduct a recruitment from April 25, 2022 through April 24, 2023 for 10 Ironworker (Outside) apprentices, the state Department of Labor announced.

The openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Central, Finger Lakes, North Country and Southern regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained at JATC for Ironworkers Local Union #60, 500 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. Applications may also be obtained at ironworkers60.org. All applications must be received no later than April 29, 2023. Applicants will be given a basic math and detail accuracy assessment test during the interview process.

The application must be completed in its entirety and submitted with two letters of recommendation from previous employers. Recent graduates may submit letters of recommendation from teachers, school officials etc.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Transcripts for education credit will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be in good physical condition and pass an agility test, which includes climbing ladders and working at heights.

Must take and pass drug test, at the expense of the sponsor after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must provide military transfer card or discharge form DD-214, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must provide a copy of birth certificate at the time of appointment.

Must have reliable transportation to and from work and required classes at the approved school.

Must possess a valid NYS driver’s license in order to operate company vehicles. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be a resident of Ironworkers Local Union #60 jurisdiction for at least six months prior to recruitment. The jurisdiction includes the counties of Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Jefferson, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Schuyler, Tioga, Tompkins and Wayne.

For further information, applicants should contact JATC for Ironworkers Local Union #60 at (315) 422-8200. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers). Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

