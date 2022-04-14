CAP may assist with financial needs due to COVID-19

Community Action Partnership has some money available to assist Madison County residents who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. The money is designated to assist those who have experienced an emergency and left them unable to pay basic living expenses.

Emergencies may include loss of employment, missed time from work after contracting COVID- 19, having to stay home to care for someone else with COVID-19 or a lack of childcare.

Some expenses CAP may be able to assist with are:

Rental assistance – arrears and ongoing assistance

Security deposit/first month’s rent

Mortgage assistance

Transportation assistance

Utility payments

Other expenses

Income guidelines apply.

For more information, call 315.697.3588 or 315.684.3144, or visit capmadco.org/covidrelief.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related