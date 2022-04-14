Madison County Courier

Girl Scout hosts virtual art therapy classes

Apr 14, 2022

Virtual mental health and art therapy classes part of Gold Award project

Ana Dentler, 16, of Manlius, a Girl Scout with Troop 10168 of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, has created an eight-week “Crafts & Care” virtual class focused on mental health and art therapy as part of earning her Girl Scout Gold Award.

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Ambassador (grades 11-12) can earn. Girls who pursue their Gold Award are looking to develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.

Dentler’s Gold Award project is focused on mental health; 13- to 18-year-olds are invited to join her weekly virtual class. It will be held every Monday at 4:30 p.m. beginning April 25 through June 13. Participants will discuss stress, anxiety, feelings of sadness and ways to cope. They will also practice art therapy through fun, easy art activities offered each session; all art activities can be completed with basic household supplies.

Dentler is an 11th-grader at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She is not a mental health professional; however, she hopes to spread awareness about mental health and offer a chance for adolescents to participate in art therapy activities.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said. “To the best of my ability, I want to spread awareness about what others might be going through and how to help youth in my community.”

For more information about Dentler’s Gold Award project or to sign up for her classes, email craftsandcare00@gmail.com; include the participant’s name, age and email address. Class links and updates will be communicated via email.

