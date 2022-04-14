State police partner with state DOT for Operation Hardhat

It’s that time of the year: Construction season. Motorists will be seeing a lot of orange signs and cones along the roadways warning them of upcoming construction zones.

State police advise motorists to follow the signs, put down any distractions, adhere to the Move Over Law and drive safely through work zones.

“Operation Hardhat” cracks down on dangerous and reckless driving behavior in work zones. Members of the state police are once again partnering with the state Department of Transportation to keep highway workers safe.

On April 13, 2022, troopers assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit in Troop D monitored traffic in the active work zone on State Route 12 in Utica and issued 56 tickets during the effort.

The following traffic tickets were issued:

Speeding: 24

Seat belt: 14

Cellphone: 3

Other: 15

Move over a lane when it’s safe and slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. In 2021 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during “Operation Hardhat” details throughout the state. The initiative continues into the fall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related