Tenney recognizes Camden High School Track and Field Team

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) last week, in a speech on the Floor of the House of Representatives, recognized members of the Camden High School Track and Field team who helped with disaster relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky following the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.

Camden Track and Field coach Phil Lucason brought six students, Lizzy Lucason, Will Carver, Ryan Beaulic, Joe Doran, Nate Hurd, Ivy Murphy and Dillon Melchoire, with him on a trip in February to help rebuild homes and clean up debris left by the tornado. On the way back from the trip, Melchoire stopped at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, where he signed a letter of intent to run track for their team next year.

The full video of Tenney’s remarks is available here.

Thank you, Mister Speaker.

I rise today to recognize seven amazing students from the Camden Central School District Track and Field team who recently traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky during their February Break to help residents there after a devastating tornado ripped through the state two months ago.

Led by Coach Phil Lucason, seven members of the team volunteered their time: Lizzy Lucason, Will Carver, Ryan Beaulic, Joe Doran, Nate Hurd, Ivy Murphy and Dillon Melchoire – who made a special stop at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky on the way back to sign a letter of intent to run track for them next year.

The students worked in a large distribution center, helping hundreds of residents per day who came for food and other household supplies. The students even spent time working alongside contractors who were rebuilding the many structures devastated by the storm. Their tireless efforts on behalf of those whom they had never met is a beautiful example of selfless service.

The 22nd district is so incredibly honored to have these excellent students representing us and showing just how willing our community is to help people in their greatest time of need. I thank them for their tremendous service.

Thank you, and I yield back.

