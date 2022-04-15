Canastota Public Library presents boat-building hobbyist talk

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., Ron Walker will offer a presentation at the Canastota Public Library on boat building. A native of Canastota, Walker built his first kayak, with a little help from his father, when he was a teenager. He started building small boats as a hobby in 1987.

Walker will provide a PowerPoint presentation and talk about three different styles of boat construction. He will specifically speak about four different projects he has completed using these three building styles. The boats vary from 9 to 12 feet long. Walker uses various materials including fabric, wood and epoxy. Walker indicates that his boats are great for navigating Adirondack lakes and waterways.

Walker grew up on Oneida Lake and attended Canastota Central Schools and Madison-Oneida BOCES in Verona. He then attended Mohawk Valley Community College. After college, Walker worked for more than 35 years in various building maintenance positions. He is self-taught in mechanical trades. Upon retirement, Walker moved to Woodgate to be closer to the Adirondacks and its beautiful waterways.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

